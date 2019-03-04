|
Mary E. Hall
Fremont - Mary E. Hall, 81, of Fremont, OH passed away surrounded by her children on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Elmwood Assisted Living of Fremont. She was born on March 31, 1937 in Talladega, AL, the daughter of Chauncey E. and Vera Mae (Strown) Phillips.
Mary worked at GE in Bellevue, Peter Eckrich in Fremont and retired from Sparkle & Shine. She was a member of New Revelations Church and was a volunteer at the Soup Kitchen and volunteered where needed at many churches. Mary enjoyed sewing, cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mary married Reverend R.J. Hall in 1960. Four children were birthed from this union; Vera Hall, Fremont, OH, Joyce Simms, Westerville, OH, Jonathan (Monicia) Hall, Sandusky, OH, and Monica Edwards Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Demetris, Jonathan, Dominique, Elon, Aja, Brandon, Tia, Bria, Ahlia, Tavarius, Julius Jr., Michaiah, Timothy, Joellon, Miana, Jevin and Miah; sixteen great grandchildren; siblings, Chauncey Phillips, Jr., Michael (Frances) Phillips, Margaret Phillips, Rev. Katherine P. Jacob, JoAnn Genus; aunts, Mildred Swain and Ethel Jones; special friends, Robbie Daniels, Sue Whatley and Lorna McKinstry.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Elbert E. Phillips.
Visitation: Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 11:00 am until Noon at Greater St. James Church, 629 Sixth St, Fremont, OH.
Services will begin at Noon at the church with Pastor Todd Chance officiating and Pastor Alfonzo Vann will be doing the Eulogy.
Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH
Memorials can be made to Stein Hospice or Elmwood Assisted Living of Fremont.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 4, 2019