Mary E. Soper
Mary E. Soper

Fremont - Mary E. Soper, 103, of Fremont, OH passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born August 2, 1917 in Fremont to Verne G. and Leona C. (Wyss) Mullholand. She was a 1935 graduate of St. Joseph High School.

Mary married Edward "Eddie" J. Soper on October 28, 1939 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fremont and he preceded her in death on May 18, 1996. She was a homemaker and member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a founding member and member of the Altar Rosary Society. She enjoyed sewing, cooking but especially spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her children, Russell (Judy) Soper, Donald (Ellen) Soper both of Fremont, OH, Robert (Rhonda) Soper, Clyde, OH, Vernon (Sara) Soper, Frostproof, Florida, Sandra Covert, Fremont, OH, Karen (Edward) Fought, Fremont, OH, Myra (Bob) Eppinger, Glendale, AZ and Patricia Damschroder, Fremont, OH; twenty-six grandchildren, thirty-four great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward J. Soper; son, Herbert Roy Soper; brothers, John and Tom Mullholand; sister, Patricia Ryan and four grandchildren.

Visitation: Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.

The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.

Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 11:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Rd, Fremont, OH.

Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery

Memorials can be made to Hospice of ProMedica Hospital.




Published in News-Messenger from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
