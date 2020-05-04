|
|
Mary E. (Fischer) Stuckey
Green Springs - Mary Eleanor Stuckey, of Green Springs, Ohio, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Inniswood Village Senior Living Community in Westerville, Ohio. She was born on November 14, 1923 to Elizabeth and George Fischer in Pickaway County, Ohio.
Mary was a 1941 graduate of Jackson Township High School (Pickaway County) and a 1945 alumna of Capital University in Bexley, Ohio. While in college, Mary withdrew for a semester of study in order to care for her brother, Bud, who was paralyzed by a sniper in St. Lo France during WWII and ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Mary was a multi-sport athlete in college, later becoming one of the first women inducted into Capital's Athletic Hall of Fame in 1994. Her love of sports followed her throughout her career as a physical education teacher in several Ohio districts including Green Springs and Clyde. In addition to physical education, Mary taught mathematics and health.
On June 22, 1947 Mary married Wenrich (Bill) Stuckey at Trinity Lutheran Church in Circleville, Ohio. Along with Bill, Mary belonged to the Junquendendah Farm Bureau Council, In-Betweeners, and the Stemtown Historical Society, and was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church where she especially enjoyed friendship and fellowship in Grace Couples. In addition, she served for several years as a 4-H advisor and participated in Mothers Study Club and the Sandusky County Ohio Retired Teachers Association. Some of Mary's favorite pastimes were playing cards, watching sports, writing stories for her grandchildren, and attending their many activities, competitions, and performances.
The family is especially grateful to Dr. Mary Wonderly and the staffs at Bethany Place and Inniswood Village, who cared for Mary with kindness and professionalism during her later years.
Surviving Mary are: children, Dana (Lorraine) Stuckey of New Albany, David (Bonnie) Stuckey of Perrysburg, Diane Molyet of Mansfield, Debby (Dean) Coughlan of Pasadena, Maryland; 11 grandchildren, Adriann (Don) Sampson, Drew Stuckey, Scott (Stephanie) Stuckey, Carrie (Matt) Steele, Mike (Kendra) Stuckey, Sarah (Trent) Luckey, Adam (Megan) Molyet, Andrew (Tara) Molyet, Allison (Alex) Walls, Matt (Lisa) Coughlan and Kristin (Matt) Barth; 25 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Wenrich (Bill), brother, George (Bud), sisters, Dorothy (Betty), Katherine (Louise), Margaret, and Mildred (Carolyn), son-in-law, Jeff Molyet; and granddaughter, Sarah Molyet.
A private burial service will be held with Celebrant Maureen Pump officiating, and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, Capital University, or a .
Herman - Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fremont has the honor of assisting Mary's family during this difficult time. If you would like us to add your name to the family's online register you may call us at 419-332-7391.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 4, 2020