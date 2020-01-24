|
Mary E. Withrow
Clyde - Mary E. Withrow, age 97 of Clyde, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Heritage Village of Clyde. She was born June 7, 1922 in Knoxville, TN the daughter of the late Marcus and Mary (Hamlin) Miller.
Mary graduated from Big Creek High School in War, WV in 1940. She married her late husband, Ralph Withrow, on December 28, 1941. She attended Calvary Baptist Church in Clyde. She was a member of the former "Top Hats," and a former President of the Senior Citizens Club.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Gail (Robert) Lee; granddaughter, Sherrie (Jeff) Minier; grandson, Tim Honaker; great-grandchildren: Adam Minier, Emily Minier, Danielle (Ryan) Stanley, and Sydney Honaker; great-great-granddaughter, Amila Rodriguez; a few nieces and a nephew.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary is preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Cunningham, and brother, Marcus Miller.
Services will be held privately for the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary's honor to the Activities Fund at Heritage Village of Clyde, 700 Helen Street, Clyde, OH 43410.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020