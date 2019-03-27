|
Mary Elizabeth Beeker
Fremont - Mary Elizabeth Beeker, 53, of Fremont and formerly Gibsonburg lost her battle with cancer Friday morning March 22.
Mary was born May 15, 1965 in Fremont, Ohio to the late Philip and Sharon Berni. She graduated from Gibsonburg High School in 1983. Mary enjoyed going to Bingo on the weekends, playings cards with friends and having a good time. Her bright and caring personality will be missed by family and friends. Surviving are her sisters Antonia (John) Henline and Teresa (David) Busdeker, her children Angela (Frank) Zimmerman, Philip Buckingham, and Ricky Buckingham, and her grandchildren Ashtyn, Noah, Kaylie, Xander, Xalia, and Xyla.
There will be no service at this time. A private memorial will be held with family at a later date.
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 27, 2019