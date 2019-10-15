|
Mary J. (Martin) Young
Green Springs - Mary J. (Martin) Young, 87, of Green Springs, OH and Sarasota, FL passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Eden Springs Assisted Living in Green Springs, OH. She was born on December 20, 1931 in Bellevue, OH, the daughter of
John C. and Rufina M. (Ruffing) Martin.
Mary graduated in 1949 at Bellevue Senior High School. She became a school teacher at Immaculate Conception school in Bellevue and St. Joseph's and Sacred Heart Elementary schools in Fremont, OH. She also worked at Crescent Manufacturing in Fremont, OH and was the bookkeeper for Dinettes Unlimited in Sarasota, FL.
Mary loved to bake and share her cookies and delicious cinnamon rolls with family and friends. She loved being outdoors and when living in Florida, she visited the white sandy beaches often. In her younger years she loved to dance at Rainbow Gardens where she met her late ex-husband, John R. Young.
Mary is survived by her five children, Steve (Diane) Young of Buda,TX, Scott (Laurie) Young of Fremont, OH, Cindy (Alton) Ayers of Sarasota ,FL, Stacie (Mike) Schaeffer of Dacula, GA and Shelley ( Jim) Henderson of Sarasota ,FL; grandchildren, Tara (Vince)Young, Tanya (Mike) Horst, Jenna Young, Alex Young, Abby (Ben) Zweifel and Stacia (Michael) Trimm ; great-grandchildren, Daphne, Teagan, Zandrea and Keira.
Siblings, Werner F. Martin of Bellevue, OH, Carolyn (Jim) Specht of Roanoke, VA and sister-in-law- Sally Martin of Bellevue, OH, many nieces and nephews and last but not least her beloved fur baby PJ.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Eden Springs and Heartland Hospice for their care, compassion and support.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, John A. Martin, Robert C. Martin and Eugene P. Martin.
The family will receive visitors Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10:00A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Road, Fremont, OH. A Memorial Mass officiated by Fr. Chris Kardzis will follow at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Heartland Hospice Care, 907 W. State St. Fremont, OH 43420; Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Road, Fremont, OH 43420 or Sisters of Notre Dame. Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Mary's family and encourage those to serve share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019