Mary Jo Kiefer
Fremont - Mary Jo Kiefer, 90, of Fremont, passed Monday, March 10, 2020 at Valley View Care Center. She was born July 15, 1929 in Fremont the daughter of Albert C. and Agnes (Ochs) Kiefer. Mary Jo was a 1949 Ross High graduate. She sold magazines, was a salesperson for wedding invitations and cards for Regency Co. and was an Avon representative. She was an independent extrovert, while residing at Parkview she frequently ventured to Potter Village in her electric wheel chair easily identifiable by her bright orange flag. In her spare time, she organized Fremont Indoor Sports Club for physically handicapped and authored the book "Four Steps to Heaven," an autobiographical memoir about her life experiences and living in a nursing home. Despite having Cerebral Palsy since birth, she was the perfect example of how positive attitude and perseverance align for success. She was an inspiration to many.
Surviving are her sisters Joyce Reardon and Doris Krienke both of Fremont, Dorothy Kiefer of Prescott, AZ; numerous nieces and nephews and special niece Michele Plihall.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Kiefer and brother-in-law Donald Reardon and nephew Dan Kreinke.
Memorial services will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:00 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Road, Fremont, OH. The family will receive guests beginning at 9:00 A.M. at the church. Rev. Chris Kardzis will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Valley View Care Center. Those wishing to share a memory or condolence are encouraged to visit www.hannemanfh.com
Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, Fremont, OH has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020