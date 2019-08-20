|
Mary K. Scherger, 85, of Tiffin, died at 8:37 pm Friday, August 16, 2019, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo.
She was born November 22, 1933, in Tiffin, to George and Elizabeth (Dowdell) Schumm. She married John R. "Dick" Scherger June 26, 1954, in St. Joseph Catholic Church. He preceded her in death December 19, 1991.
Survivors include a son, Edward M. Scherger of Tiffin, two daughters, Martha (Jeff) Meggitt of Tiffin, and Eileen (Tracy) Wright of Green Springs; nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and four step great grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Kennedy and Annie Schumm, both of Tiffin.
She was also preceded in death by five brothers, Harold, Robert, Donald, Thomas, and James Schumm, and a sister, Elizabeth Reamer.
Mrs. Scherger was a 1951 graduate of Calvert High School and retired as a cook at the School of Opportunity. She had also worked at Little Hugos and Calvert High School. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella, Eagles, the Red Hat Ladies, and numerous bridge card clubs.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe Street, Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419)-447-3113. A wake service will be 1:30 p.m.
Prayers will be said at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the funeral home, followed by the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Rev. Joseph Szybka will officiate, and burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited in church 20 minutes prior to Mass.
Memorials may be made to Calvert Catholic Schools, , or a .
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 20, 2019