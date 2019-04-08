|
|
Mary Kathleen Wanzeck
Parker, CO - Mary Kathleen "Kathy" Frederick Wanzeck, 90, of Parker, CO, formerly of Littleton, CO, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 with family at her side. Wife of the late William Travis Wanzeck, the love of her life.
Kathy was born April 6, 1928 in Fremont, Ohio (Sandusky County) to Clarence William Frederick, Sr. and Celie (Molyet) Frederick. She graduated from Fremont St. Joseph High School Class of 1946. She obtained a degree in nursing (RN) from Bowling Green State University. On April 14, 1951 she wed William Travis Wanzeck in Fremont.
Kathy enjoyed knitting, bridge, bingo, swimming, was a Colorado sports enthusiast and above all - passion for her loving family.
Survived by her children, daughters Mrs. Martha Ann Petty of Bountiful, UT; Mrs. Janice Ann Kellogg of Castle Rock, CO; Mrs. Kathleen Ann Woodruff of Montrose, CO; and sons Mr. James Travis Wanzeck, of Franktown, CO; Mr. Thomas Frederick Wanzeck of Aurora, CO, 17 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister, Mary Margaret Notheis (Step-Sister) of Atlanta, GA.
Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, William Travis Wanzeck, her parents, and brothers, Clarence William Frederick Jr. and Cyril Francis Frederick.
Funeral Mass 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2l at St. Mary Catholic Parish, Littleton, CO. Final Resting Place with her husband at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Committal Service on Friday, April 12, 2019, In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Kathy's memory be made to Catholic Charities Denver or Homeless Women's Shelter at ccdenver.org/donate (720-799-9311).
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 8, 2019