Mary L. Casselman
Fremont - Mary L. Casselman, 70, of Fremont, OH passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Elmwood Communities of Fremont. She was born on May 8, 1949 in Fremont, the daughter of Charles Neil and Harriette A. (Wilson) Andecover. She was a 1967 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Mary married Abbott H. Casselman on July 28, 1967 in Old Fort, OH. She worked at Creative Hands Craft Store and was also an aide at Lutz School for many years. Mary was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Fremont. She enjoyed crafts, adult coloring, swimming and wintering in Florida. She loved spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren's activities.
Mary is survived by her husband of fifty-two years, Abbott H. Casselman, Fremont, OH; sons, Kevin (Susan) Casselman, Findlay, OH and Brian (Melinda) Casselman, Dallas, TX; sister, Cindy Gillette, Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Wesley, Alicia, Luke, Peter "PJ" and Brianna Casselman.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Laura Andecover.
The family would like to thank the staff at Elmwood Communities and Hospice of ProMedica Memorial Hospital for the excellent care they provided for Mary.
Visitation: Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH
Service: Friday, January 17, 2019; 10:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 204 N Wayne St., Fremont, OH with an hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Pastor Ben Wallick will officiate.
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery
Memorials: Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo or Trinity United Methodist Church
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020