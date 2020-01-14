Services
WONDERLY-HORVATH FUNERAL HOME
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420-4256
(419) 332-6409
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WONDERLY-HORVATH FUNERAL HOME
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420-4256
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
204 N Wayne St.
Fremont, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
204 N Wayne St.
Fremont, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Casselman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Casselman


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. Casselman Obituary
Mary L. Casselman

Fremont - Mary L. Casselman, 70, of Fremont, OH passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Elmwood Communities of Fremont. She was born on May 8, 1949 in Fremont, the daughter of Charles Neil and Harriette A. (Wilson) Andecover. She was a 1967 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

Mary married Abbott H. Casselman on July 28, 1967 in Old Fort, OH. She worked at Creative Hands Craft Store and was also an aide at Lutz School for many years. Mary was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Fremont. She enjoyed crafts, adult coloring, swimming and wintering in Florida. She loved spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren's activities.

Mary is survived by her husband of fifty-two years, Abbott H. Casselman, Fremont, OH; sons, Kevin (Susan) Casselman, Findlay, OH and Brian (Melinda) Casselman, Dallas, TX; sister, Cindy Gillette, Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Wesley, Alicia, Luke, Peter "PJ" and Brianna Casselman.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Laura Andecover.

The family would like to thank the staff at Elmwood Communities and Hospice of ProMedica Memorial Hospital for the excellent care they provided for Mary.

Visitation: Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH

Service: Friday, January 17, 2019; 10:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 204 N Wayne St., Fremont, OH with an hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Pastor Ben Wallick will officiate.

Burial: Oakwood Cemetery

Memorials: Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo or Trinity United Methodist Church

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -