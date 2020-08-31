Mary Lou Homan
Fremont - Mary Lou Homan, 84, of Fremont, passed away on August 29, 2020 at Bethesda Care Center. She was born the daughter of Arthur and Irene (Hughes) Lamalie on October 18, 1935 in Fremont, Ohio. She married Richard L. Homan on January 1, 1957, and he preceded her in death on July 7, 2009. Mary Lou sold Avon beauty products for 35 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading, traveling and doing jigsaw puzzles.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, John Homan, grandchildren; Jessica and Michael Drenning, 5 great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Janet Brubaker.
In addition to her parents, and husband, Richard Homan, she is preceded in death by 5 siblings.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 900 North Street, Fremont, Ohio, 43420. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Fremont. Pastor Matthew Wheeler will officiate. Face masks and social distancing will be required throughout all services. Live Streaming services will be available on the funeral home's webpage for those unable to attend. If you would like to be added to the family's guest registry, please call 419-332-7391.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 212 N. Clover Street, Fremont, Ohio, 43420 or Donor's Choice.
To express online condolences or to watch the live streamed service, please visit www.hermanfh.com
.