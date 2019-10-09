Services
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
709 Croghan St.
Fremont, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lenhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Lenhart


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise Lenhart Obituary
Mary Louise Lenhart

Fremont - Mary Louise Lenhart, 96, of Fremont, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Valley View Health Campus, Fremont. She was born on March 15, 1923 in Tiffin to Martin & Eugenia (Gassner) Kiel.

Mary was a 1941 graduate of Calvert High School. After graduation, she went to Tiffin Business School. Mary was employed at the Sandusky County Health Department as a bookkeeper until her retirement in 1983. She also worked at the courthouse on the election board. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and their Blessed Sacrament Confraternity. Mary took pride in being a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with family.

On May 30, 1944, Mary married the love of her life, Charles W. Lenhart, in Tiffin. Together, they had 3 children. They were married for 50 years until Charles' passing on February 19, 1995.

Surviving Mary is her daughter, Linda (Phil) Pawlak of Amherst; daughter-in-law, Arlene Lenhart of Fremont; grandchildren, Matthew (Rosalyn) Pawlak, Kristen Pawlak, Beth (Seth) Brickner, Amy (Michael) Hines, Tony (Noelle) Lenhart, Brian (Marissa) Lenhart and Jodi (Sean) Quinlivan; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; sons, Jim and Charles "Chuck" Lenhart Jr.; 1 granddaughter; and siblings, Paul & "Marty" Kiel.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont. A Mass of Christian Burial will said at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fremont. Father Michael Roemmele will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

To send an online condolence, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now