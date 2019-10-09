|
Mary Louise Lenhart
Fremont - Mary Louise Lenhart, 96, of Fremont, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Valley View Health Campus, Fremont. She was born on March 15, 1923 in Tiffin to Martin & Eugenia (Gassner) Kiel.
Mary was a 1941 graduate of Calvert High School. After graduation, she went to Tiffin Business School. Mary was employed at the Sandusky County Health Department as a bookkeeper until her retirement in 1983. She also worked at the courthouse on the election board. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and their Blessed Sacrament Confraternity. Mary took pride in being a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with family.
On May 30, 1944, Mary married the love of her life, Charles W. Lenhart, in Tiffin. Together, they had 3 children. They were married for 50 years until Charles' passing on February 19, 1995.
Surviving Mary is her daughter, Linda (Phil) Pawlak of Amherst; daughter-in-law, Arlene Lenhart of Fremont; grandchildren, Matthew (Rosalyn) Pawlak, Kristen Pawlak, Beth (Seth) Brickner, Amy (Michael) Hines, Tony (Noelle) Lenhart, Brian (Marissa) Lenhart and Jodi (Sean) Quinlivan; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; sons, Jim and Charles "Chuck" Lenhart Jr.; 1 granddaughter; and siblings, Paul & "Marty" Kiel.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 8:00-9:30 a.m. at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont. A Mass of Christian Burial will said at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fremont. Father Michael Roemmele will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
To send an online condolence, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Oct. 9, 2019