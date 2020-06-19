Mary Margaret (Koleman) Notheis
Blairsville, GA - Mary Margaret (Koleman) Notheis passed peacefully at Stonehenge Assisted Living Facility in Blairsville, GA on June 18, 2020 at the age of 98.
She was born April 7, 1922 and was a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School, Fremont, Ohio in 1940. She married John Notheis in December 1943 while he was a flight instructor in the U.S. Navy stationed in Norman, OK. After leaving Fremont, Ohio in 1959, they lived in various cities throughout the Southeast.
Surviving are her children, Ann Northeis Brayley, Linda Notheis Kliros, Judy Notheis Wilson, Nancy Notheis Walker and John G. Notheis, Jr.; also 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Mary Margaret was preceded in her death by husband, John (2013); her two sons, James (1950) and Joseph (2008), her parents; two brothers and one sister.
Arrangements are pending. Interment will be at the VA Cemetery, Canton, GA beside her husband of 70 years.
Cochran Funeral Home and Crematory, Blairsville, GA www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.