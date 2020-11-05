Mary "Meem" Meyer
Pemberville - Mary "Meem" Meyer, Age (97), of Pemberville, and formerly of Woodville, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville. Born June 25, 1923 in Woodville, OH to Earl W. and Matilda E. (Miller) Blausey. She married E. William "Bill" Meyer on May 24, 1947 at Solomon Lutheran Church in Woodville. Mary and Bill raised 3 daughters and celebrated 46 years of marriage, before Bill's passing in April of 1993. Early in her life Meem, worked at the Erie Proving Grounds, in Port Clinton, assisting in the war effort during WWII. Later in life, she was a dedicated wife and mother. In addition to being a homemaker, Meem, worked as a receptionist for a number of years at Dr. Newman's Office in Fremont. A woman of faith, she was a lifelong member of Solomon Lutheran Church in Woodville. Her ministry involvement included: Teaching Sunday School and she assisted in sewing the quilt blocks for Lutheran World Relief, just to name a few. She was a past member of the Toledo Rose Society and was very much known for her love of baking. Her family was her greatest love, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her daughters: Marcia (Larry) Hattan of Port Clinton, Kathleen (Scott) Schneider of Woodville and Susan (Barry) Sandrock of Elmore. Grandchildren: Lynn Nickelsen of Port Clinton, Lisa (Brent) Gamble of NC, and Julie Schneider of Woodville. Great-grandchildren: Cora and Thomas Gamble. Step grandchildren: Lori (Brian) Roth of Wauseon and Jeff (Beth) Hattan of TX. Step great-grandchildren: James Hattan, Adrian Hattan, Geddy Smith and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Bill, she was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters: Kathryn Sanders and Doris Hoseman.
Following a family service, Mary, will be laid to rest next to Bill in a Public Committal Service, 12 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Westwood Cemetery, Woodville. Officiating, will be Rev. Alan Brown. Memorials can take the form of contributions to: Solomon Lutheran Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com