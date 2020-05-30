Mary Therese Dickman



Bellevue - Mary Therese Dickman died on May 29, 2020 at the Bellevue Care Center in Bellevue, Ohio



Mary was born June 25, 1931 in Fremont to the now deceased Edward G. and Ludwina (Steinberger) Molyet.



She graduated from Green springs High School in 1949 and attended Mary Manse College in Toledo.



On April 11, 1953, she married Frank Dickman, who preceded her in death on April 11, 2005. Their daughter, Sharon Dickman, preceded her in 1964.



Mary was a homemaker and member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Clyde, where she had sung in the choir and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society.



Her life's work was being a dedicated farmer's wife and raising her family in clyde.



Mrs. Dickman is survived by daughters, Susan (Thomas) Felder of Bellevue;; Kathleen Goulette of Ponte Vedra, Florida; sons; David; John (Janet) Timothy (Stacy); Patrick (Carie) and Jeffrey (Annie) all of Clyde. Her grandchildren, Alayna Dickman; Christy Dickman; Cory Dickman; Kaitlyn Dickman; Macoy Dickman; Mitchell Dickman; Gregory Felder; Joel Felder; Megan Goulette; Alesha Gulich; Marcie Gumieny; Amanda Hassan, Casey Mick and Adrienne Wilson, along with great-grandchildren, Cole Dickman; Leotis Felder; Lillian Felder; Makayla Felder; Ava Fosnight; Archer Gumieny; Bennett Wilson; Elias Wilson and Jonah Wilson also survive.



Her sisters, Margaret Brodman, Agnes Darr and Ria Ralston and brother Norbert Molyet and Ronald Molyet survive as well.



Mary is preceded in death by sisters, Pauline Chudzinski and Dorothy Sugar and brothers, Bernard, Donald and Paul Molyet.



A "walk-through" visitation will be on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 4-7:00 pm at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio. Visitors will enter the front door on Main St., keeping social distancing, and exit the back door. A funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, where the church guidelines will be in place, burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or Stein Hospice or St. Jude's.









