Matthew "Butch" Harpel
Gibsonburg - Matthew "Butch" Howard Harpel, 77, of Gibsonburg passed away at his daughter's Gibsonburg home Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Born in Bradner, OH on Dec. 27, 1941, Butch was the son of Robert and Nettie (Morrison) Harpel. He graduated from Gibsonburg High School in 1959, and married Marilyn Schuett on Sept. 10 that same year in Jackson, MI.
Butch retired from the Baron Drawn Steel Corp. where he was a shipping and receiving foreman. In his time away from work, he focused spending time with his family by having cookouts and canoeing and camping trips. Butch was a member of the Sandusky County Sportsmen's Club where he shot trap and enjoyed driving with Marilyn, looking for deer, birds, turkeys and other wildlife. He took vacations to Aruba and loved taking his boat out on Lake Erie.
He leaves behind his children, Dee (Kevin) Haubert of Gibsonburg, Tod (Andrea Persing) Harpel of Lakewood, Lisa (Kirk) Katafias of Gibsonburg and Abby Black; 9 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and his pet dog and friend, Daisy.
Butch is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Marilyn, who passed on Nov. 11, 2014; and son, Jon Harpel.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 23, 2019, 1-4 p.m., at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg where Funeral Services will begin at 4. Fr. Scott Woods will officiate.
Burial, at a later date, will be at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of NWOH, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551 or to the Gibsonburg Volunteer Fire Dept.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 22, 2019