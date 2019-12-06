|
|
Maxine Marie Rutherford
GREEN SPRINGS - Maxine Marie Rutherford, 85, of Green Springs, OH passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Elmwood Assisted Living of Fremont. She was born September 10, 1934 in Fremont, the daughter of Roy and Esther (Seward) Grundy. She was a 1952 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Maxine married Bud Rutherford on June 11, 1954 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Fremont.
She worked at Coleman's in Fremont during her high school years. Maxine met her future husband while working there. He would stop there after playing baseball games. They started dating when she was a senior in high school. After graduation she worked at the National Bank in Fremont until their daughter was born. After their children started school she worked as an aide at the Green Springs School. She then worked at Clyde High School as a secretary for twenty-five years and retired in 1998.
Maxine enjoyed attending athletic contests during the past sixty-five years at Green Springs, Clyde, Baldwin Wallace, Eastwood, Upper Sandusky, Port Clinton and BGSU watching her husband, sons and grandchildren playing on and coaching athletic teams. She enjoyed going to football games the best.
Maxine and Bud vacationed at Lakeside for many years. After they both retired they always purchased season passes; they would go there more than forty times during the summer and always ate their meals at the Abigail Tea Room. Maxine was a member of the Green Springs United Methodist Church.
Maxine is survived by her husband, Bud; children, daughter, Joy (Kim) Kinnear of Clyde and sons, Jerry (Connie) Rutherford of Luckey and Jeff (Alison) Rutherford of Novelty, OH. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Janet (Bob) Smith.
The family would like to thank the staff at Elmwood Assisted Living in Fremont for the excellent care they gave to Maxine during her stay at their facility.
Visitation: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 211 N. Broadway St., Green Springs, OH with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Christine Tobergte will officiate.
Private burial will take place at Green Springs Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Bud and Maxine Rutherford Scholarship for Clyde High School, care of Board of Education Office, 106 South Main St, Clyde, OH 43410
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019