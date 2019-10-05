Services
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
(419) 898-4455
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Crosser Funeral Home
301 North Locust Street
Oak Harbor, OH 43449
Melvin R. Brough


1939 - 2019
Melvin R. Brough Obituary
Melvin R. Brough, 80, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born in Carroll Township, Ottawa County on April 9, 1939, a son of the late Wilbur & Otha (May) Brough.

A 23 year employee of the former Peter Eckrich Company, Fremont, Ohio, Melvin also was a bus driver for Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools for over 10 years. He was a life long farmer and worked with his son on the family farm south of Oak Harbor. Melvin loved going to sprint car races and tractor pulls, and enjoyed fishing when he had time.

On September 5, 1964, he married the former Edna L. (Ramey) Williams, and she preceded him in death on February 25, 2005. Melvin is survived by his son, Chad W. (Tina) Brough; daughter, Lori L. Johnson; step son, Wesley Williams; step daughters, Thelma Applegate, Janice Schultz, Beverly McCollough, and Brenda Swinehart; sister, Betty (Pete) Dull; grandchildren, Brett Johnson, Alexis Johnson, Cassidy Brough, and Corrina Brough; great-grandchildren, McKenna, Lincoln, and Fenixx Johnson; many step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren, and his significant other, Ann Voegeli.

Friends may call from 2-8 PM Monday at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday. Interment will follow at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Oct. 5, 2019
