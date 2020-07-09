Meredith Cecelia Stockmaster
New Washington - Meredith Cecelia Stockmaster, 77, of New Washington, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born on April 18, 1943 in Bellevue, Ohio to the late Willard and Pauline (Wall) Timmons.
Cecelia worked numerous places but one of her favorite position's was at Walmart in Bucyrus. She also had her own video store, RC Video, with her daughter, Rachel. She was a volunteer EMT for New Washington Fire Department.
Her passion in life was being an artist; her crafts included but were not limited to ceramic and crocheting. An animal lover, Cecelia's favorite pets were cats. Her favorite pastime was playing cards with her family, especially Skip-Bo. She enjoyed the Cleveland Browns, camping and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Shawn (Brenda) Stockmaster of Attica, Ohio, Robbin (Mike) Niese of Tiro, Ohio, Rachel (Sonny) Oakley of Lima, Ohio and Shannon (Marc) Jackson of New Washington; thirteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; special friend, Teri (Rick) Fisher of New Washington; one sister, Kathryn Acerino of Raleigh, North Carolina; two sisters-in-law, Bertha Mason and Betty Stockmaster; brother-in-law, Ben Kehres; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Cecelia was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome "Pete" Stockmaster; daughter, Sherron Stockmaster; and ten brothers and sisters.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Secor Funeral Home in New Washington on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church in New Washington on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father George W. Mahas officiating. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in New Washington. Memorial contributions can be made to the Crawford County Humane Society or St. Bernard Catholic Church. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
