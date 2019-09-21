Services
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-8288
Resources
More Obituaries for Mervin Andecover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mervin T. "Tom" Andecover


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mervin T. "Tom" Andecover Obituary
Mervin T. "Tom" Andecover

Fremont - Mervin T. "Tom" Andecover, 75, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born September 14, 1944 in Fremont the son of Mervin T. and Evelyn (Henry) Andecover. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Germany. On June 19, 1970 he married Patricia Gegorski at St. Casimir Church.

He retired after 38 years from Ford Motor Company in Sandusky. Through his retirement, "Andy" maintained the numerous friendships he made there. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and all Cleveland, Buckeyes and Toledo Rockets athletics especially the Cavs and the Browns. He tooled in his workshop ran "Pawpaw Merv's Taxi" service for the grandchildren and was always eager to help friends and family.

Tom was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Moose, Eagles and was a lifetime member of the American Legion.

Surviving is his wife Patricia of Fremont, OH; children: Dustin T. Andecover of Fremont, OH; Amy Jo Andecover of Toledo, OH; and Darcy T. Andecover of Green Springs, OH; grandchildren: Kelsey, Jarrett, Madelynn "Maddy", Dakota, Kaiden, Riley; step-granddaughters: Ayla and Chelcie; 2 great- grandchildren; sisters Lela (Bill) Foultner of Montana and Sharon (Kent) Smith of Fostoria, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Charles Andecover, Mary Laurer, Edward Sampsell, Bruce Sampsell and Peggy Reed.

Visitation will take place on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8P.M. at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH, Vigil Services will begin at 7:30 P.M.

A Mass of Resurrection will begin at 11:30 A.M. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Road Fremont, OH with Rev. Kris Kardzis officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, The or The .

Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Tom's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mervin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
Download Now