Mervin T. "Tom" Andecover
Fremont - Mervin T. "Tom" Andecover, 75, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born September 14, 1944 in Fremont the son of Mervin T. and Evelyn (Henry) Andecover. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Germany. On June 19, 1970 he married Patricia Gegorski at St. Casimir Church.
He retired after 38 years from Ford Motor Company in Sandusky. Through his retirement, "Andy" maintained the numerous friendships he made there. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and all Cleveland, Buckeyes and Toledo Rockets athletics especially the Cavs and the Browns. He tooled in his workshop ran "Pawpaw Merv's Taxi" service for the grandchildren and was always eager to help friends and family.
Tom was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Moose, Eagles and was a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Surviving is his wife Patricia of Fremont, OH; children: Dustin T. Andecover of Fremont, OH; Amy Jo Andecover of Toledo, OH; and Darcy T. Andecover of Green Springs, OH; grandchildren: Kelsey, Jarrett, Madelynn "Maddy", Dakota, Kaiden, Riley; step-granddaughters: Ayla and Chelcie; 2 great- grandchildren; sisters Lela (Bill) Foultner of Montana and Sharon (Kent) Smith of Fostoria, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Charles Andecover, Mary Laurer, Edward Sampsell, Bruce Sampsell and Peggy Reed.
Visitation will take place on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8P.M. at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH, Vigil Services will begin at 7:30 P.M.
A Mass of Resurrection will begin at 11:30 A.M. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Road Fremont, OH with Rev. Kris Kardzis officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, The or The .
