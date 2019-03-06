|
|
Michael A "Big Mike" Roca Sr
Fremont - Michael A Roca Sr passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on March 1st.
Michael was born in Fremont Ohio on August 28th 1965. He married Lori Roca (Hatfield) on September 21st 1990. He's survived by his wife Lori and their three children Michael II, Amanda and Mathew and his 8 grandchildren,(Kassidy, Reyna, Avianna, Kennedy, Amelia, Kendall, Mathew jr and Tai'yona.) He's also survived by his brothers David Roca, Adam Hatfield and sisters Joeanne Roca, Heather and Jodi Hatfield. He is preceded in death by his father Juan Jose Roca of Fremont Ohio/Quebradillas Puerto Rico.
Michael had a passion for classic cars, his family and grandchildren, Cleveland sports, pro wrestling and making people laugh. His heart and personality lived up to his nickname "Big Mike".
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 6, 2019