|
|
Michael Alan Reichert
Port Clinton - Michael Alan Reichert, 29, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born in Youngstown, OH on May 8, 1990 to Shonda Reichert and Frankie Karr, and was raised by his grandparents, Darla & Michael Hyrnciw.
Mick was a graduate of Port Clinton High School. He worked for MQC as a Plant Manager.
Whether it was hunting, fishing, golfing, or shooting pool Mick always made it an adventure. He enjoyed mudding and trail riding, yet he had finesse when it came to cooking. Most recently, Mick invested his time working on his one of a kind OBS truck getting it ready for the King of the Streets. He will be remembered for his heart of gold, and his sense of family often adopting his numerous friends as his "brothers".
Mick was welcomed to Heaven by his angel baby.
Surviving is his daughter, Addilynn Louise and her mother, Jenna Holcomb of Lindsey; grandparents, Mike & Darla Hrynciw of Port Clinton; dad, Frankie Karr of Fremont; mom; Shonda Reichert of Bedico, LA; and siblings, Quinten Karr, Tyler Karr and Jordan Stacy.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 9th from 11:00-6:00 p.m. at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont where a time of remembrance will begin at 6:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to PayPal.Me/DeeandChew
To send an online condolence or to view Michael's tribute video, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020