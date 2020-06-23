Michael Edward McDole
Bradner - Michael Edward McDole, age 72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home. He was born on December 31, 1947 in Fostoria, Ohio to the late William K, & Anna Mae (Myerholtz) McDole. Mike married Linda L. Meyer on September 30, 1967 at the First Church of God in Risingsun, Ohio.
Surviving Mike is his loving wife of 52 years, Linda; sons, Michael (Kimberly) McDole of Risingsun, Robert (Michelle) McDole of Bettsville; grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexandria, Kendra, Riley, Robert, Lexi, Jon; great-grandchildren, Haylee, & Zak; brothers, Rory (Lindy) McDole of Bradner, Martin (Jean) McDole of Fort Myers, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, William & Anna; brother, Ricky McDole; and grandparents, Clayton & Ethel McDole, and Harmon & Anna Myerholtz.
Mike was a 1965 graduate of Lakota High School, and then served his country proudly in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He worked at Kiser Aluminum in Toledo for 14 years, and then at Barmet Aluminum in Uhrichsville, Ohio for 2 years. Mike was then the owner and operator of Ohio Tire Service for many years, and worked in maintenance for Wood County in Bowling Green for 13 years. Mike was a member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 in Bradner, Ohio AMVETS Post 711 in Bowling Green, and the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. Among many hobbies he enjoyed woodworking and making furniture, camping, riding his motorcycle, and his greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin Friday at 1:00 PM with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan Officiating. Military Honors will be performed by the Wood County Military Detail. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic all visitors are required to please wear your face mask. Mike's family requests that everyone dress in casual attire. A live streaming of Mike's service will begin Friday at 1 PM on Barndt Funeral Home's facebook page for anyone not able to be there in person. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. On-line condolences may be sent to Mike's family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.