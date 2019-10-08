Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Gibsonburg, OH
More Obituaries for Michael Hoffman
1948 - 2019
Fremont - Michael N. Hoffman, 71, formerly of Gibsonburg and most recently of Fremont, passed away on Sun., Oct. 6, 2019 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital, Fremont. He was born on June 7, 1948 in Fremont to the late Norman O. and Phyllis (Clark) Hoffman.

Mike completed his education at the Sandusky County School of Hope and worked at several employers, Sandco Industries and New Vision, Fremont as an assembler; a janitor and tour guide at the Clyde Enrichment Center; and a paper shredder at ECI in Tiffin. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Community, Fremont. Mike was photogenic and was frequently pictured in advertisements with the Sandusky County Board of MR/DD and Sandco Industries. He'll will be remembered for being friendly, energetic, loving to distance run, ride bicycles and help friends with their chores.

Surviving are siblings, Sandra Moore of Mt. Victory, OH, David (Eloise) of Wauseon, Angie Kiser of Fremont and Leslie (Jim) Brinker of Pemberville; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, William Gene Ward, David Moore and Bill Kiser.

Visitation will be held at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg on Thursday, Oct. 10, 4-7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, Oct. 11, 10:30 a.m., at the St. Michael Catholic Church, Gibsonburg. Fr. Scott Woods will officiate. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Sandco.

To express online condolences or to view Mike's Video Tribute, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
