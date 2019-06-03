Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Michael P. Dolan Obituary
Michael P. Dolan

FREMONT - Michael P. Dolan, 73, of Fremont, OH passed away at his home on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born May 29, 1946 in Fremont to Francis R. and Delores C. (Meyer) Dolan. He was a 1964 graduate of St. Joseph High School and received a bachelor of commercial science degree in 1970 from Tiffin University.

Mike married Joyce Camden on June 26, 1999 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Fremont. He was a supervisor/accountant for the Ohio Division of Banks and retired in 2008.

Mike was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Fremont Eagles, Life member of the Fremont Moose and enjoyed watching Sprint Car racing, NASCAR and football.

Mike is survived by his wife of nine-teen years, Joyce Dolan, Fremont, OH; sisters-in-law, Dianne Dolan of Wallbridge, OH, Linda Camden, Fremont, OH; brother-in-law, Ken Camden, Bradner, OH; seven nephews; five nieces and several great nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Danny Patrick Dolan; brothers, Francis D. Dolan and James C. Dolan; brother-in-law, Louis Camden and sister-in-law, Dianna Camden.

Visitation: Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.

Service: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH

Memorials: ProMedica Hospice

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on June 3, 2019
