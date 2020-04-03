Services
Gibsonburg - Michael Patrick Allport, 55, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 9, 1965 in Clarkson, New York to Leroy Clifford and Carol (Wadsworth) Allport.

Mike was a 1983 graduate of Woodmore High School. After graduation he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He was also a skilled in Maintenance and Automotive Service tech. Mike enjoyed all types of games and loved playing them with his family. He was especially renowned in the role-playing game of Dungeons & Dragons and had many friends who he gamed with every week. He also attended and was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.

On October 27, 1995, he married Jill Holliday and established their family. Along with his wife, family members left to cherish his memory are children; Caitlyn Marie Allport of Toledo, OH, Connor Michael Allport and Duncan Patrick Allport of Gibsonburg, OH, grandchildren; Robert Michael King, Wyatt Jaxon Eckman, Aria Rose Dumas, of Toledo, OH, his mother & stepfather, Carol & Robert Toner, siblings; Teresa Ann (Bill) McGinnis, Eric Roy Allport and Cindy Lou McGinnis, all of Woodville, OH.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Leroy Allport.

A Celebration of Life will be announced later.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Dysautonomia International at www.dysautonomiainternational.org, or the at . To express online condolences, please visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
