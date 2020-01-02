|
Michael Todd Larimer
Rossford - Michael Todd Larimer, 44, of Rossford passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. He was born April 29, 1975 at Providence Hospital in Sandusky, Ohio to Jack and Stephanie (Sanders) Larimer.
Michael was a 1993 graduate of Clyde High School. After graduation Michael attended Bowling Green State University. He was a certified welder and was employed in the maintenance department at Cardinal Stritch High School. Michael was a loving father and cherished the time spent with his children as their CYO basketball coach and youth baseball coach. He was an avid sports fan of Ohio State Football, Cleveland Indians, Toledo Mud Hens Baseball, and North Carolina Tar Heels Basketball. Along with being a racing fan, Michael worked on the race team at Toledo Speedway for some time. Michael enjoyed working with his hands. He was not afraid to tackle any project. He also had an appreciation of art and made various beautiful pieces of pottery. He enjoyed the Amish Country and camping with his family and their beloved dogs. Michael was a member of All Saints Church in Rossford where he was an active volunteer at many activities including their "Seniors Prom".
Michael is survived by his wife, Angela (Coleman) Larimer of Rossford whom he married on August 16, 2003 at All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford; Parents: Jack and Stephanie Larimer of Clyde; Sons: Austin Larimer of Rossford, Caiden Larimer of Rossford; step-son, Bryce Sours of Rossford; and step-daughter, Alyssa Martinez of Rossford; Brother: Kevin (Kylie) Larimer of Clyde; and Sisters: Megan (Daniel) Kovalaske of Castalia, Kristen Larimer of Kenansville, North Carolina; Nieces and Nephews: Koltin, Kasen, Maddie, Madison, Makenna, and Baylor; along with numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins. He will be remembered as a loving son, husband, father, brother, and uncle.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Vance and Nancy Larimer; maternal grandparents, Dick and Mary Sanders; and Uncle Jeff Larimer.
Friends will be received on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at Foos Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Highway, Clyde, OH 43410. A funeral Mass officiated by Fr. Anthony Recker, Fr. Ed Schleter and Fr. Anthony Coci will begin on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 609 Vine Street, Clyde. Private Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the family to be used for future educational expenses of Michael's children.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020