Michael Vincent Pratt
Gibsonburg - Michael Vincent Pratt, 76, passed away unexpectedly at his rural Gibsonburg home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Born on Jan. 21, 1943, Mike was a son of the late Dominick Vincent Pratt and Christa (Tasker) Browning.
On Aug. 26, 1966, he married Donna Lee Maloney in Kitzmiller, MD. They were together for almost 45 years, until Donna's death on June 2, 2011.
Mike graduated from Elk Garden High School in West Virginia in 1961, he completed his associates degree from Potomac State College in West Virginia, completed his bachelors in 1966 from West Virginia University, and earned his master's degree from the University of Toledo in 1985. He started his teaching career in 1966 at Gibsonburg High School where he was a History Teacher, Athletic Director, Assistant Principal and Director of Support Personnel. After retirement in 1998, he retired a second time in 2010 from Solomon Lutheran Schools in Woodville where he served as the Principal.
Mike was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Gibsonburg since 1966. He coached many sports throughout his teaching career and was a mentor to many students. He enjoyed attending all sporting events especially the ones that his grandchildren were in. He liked to go fishing, walking through the parks and watching the Bald Eagles in the area. Gardening was his favorite past time, being supervised by his wife in planting the flowers and a small vegetable garden each year. What brought him the most joy was being with his family and doing things with them.
Surviving are children, Lisa (Kurt) Timmons of Burgoon and Michael (George West) Pratt of Toledo; grandchildren, Derik (Kara) Timmons, Sarah (Josh) Fork, Colin (Taylor Weikert) Timmons, Elijah, Liam, Ryan and Ava Pratt; great-granddaughter Caroline Fork; sister, Georgenna (Harold) Beckman of Keyser, WV and his nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; and sister, Connie Wilson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg. Funeral Services will be at the funeral home on Tuesday 10:30 a.m. where there will be an additional hour of visitation beginning at 9:30. Pastor Max Ulderich will officiate. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg.
Memorials may be made to Gibsonburg Faith United Methodist Church, Gibsonburg High School Athletic Dept, or to a .
Published in the News-Messenger on July 13, 2019