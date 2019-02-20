Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
550 Smith Rd
Fremont, OH
Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
550 Smith Rd
Fremont, OH
Mildred M. Fleckner Obituary
Mildred M. Fleckner

FREMONT - Mildred M. Fleckner was born on March 1, 1936, to Carl and Marguerite Spieldenner. Following her graduation in 1954 from St. Joseph High School, she worked at Spieldenner's Garage, the family business. She met and married the love of her life, James Fleckner I on June 2, 1956. Jim and their four children, Suzanne, Patricia, James R. II and Robert will miss her terribly. One brother, Donald Spieldenner, one sister and brother-in-law, Tom and Dorothy Barth, two daughters-in-law, 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren survive her.

Millie's talent as a professional seamstress led her for many years designing and creating wedding gowns, making St. Joe uniforms and altering clothing. Through the years, she made many friends through quilting, needlework and the Button & Bows and Hoots western square-dancing clubs. The years were filled with extensive travel, overseas as well as seeing America in their motor home.

The world was a better place while she was here and during that time, her family was grateful for her constant love and care. She was a gentle and loving soul that we were honored to call wife, mother and friend.

Jim would like to send out a special thank you to all who prayed and cared for her during this difficult time, specifically his sons and daughters and his daughter-in-law, Karen.

Visitation: Thursday from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.

Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, February 22, 2019, 11:30 am, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 at church prior to the service, 550 Smith Rd, Fremont, OH.

Memorials: To the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N. Summit St., P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699-0086 or the Cancer Association

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 20, 2019
