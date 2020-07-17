Mildred M. "Mickey" Lee



Mildred M. "Mickey" Lee, 94 of Carmel, IN formerly of Fremont, OH, passed away 7/15/2020. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 22 at 1:00 pm at Fremont Baptist Temple, where family and friends are invited to gather from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Butternut Ridge Cemetery, Clyde, OH.



Mildred was the widow of Gordon F. Lee (who played Santa Claus for many years). She is survived by her children, Barbara (David) Calvert and Larry (Fran) Lee; 3 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Harry Hughes, Cover "Tubby" Hughes, Leroy Hughes and Lottie Habel.



Memorial contributions may be made to Fremont Baptist Temple or Bearing Precious Seed.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store