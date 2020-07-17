1/
Mildred M. "Mickey" Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred M. "Mickey" Lee

Mildred M. "Mickey" Lee, 94 of Carmel, IN formerly of Fremont, OH, passed away 7/15/2020. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 22 at 1:00 pm at Fremont Baptist Temple, where family and friends are invited to gather from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Butternut Ridge Cemetery, Clyde, OH.

Mildred was the widow of Gordon F. Lee (who played Santa Claus for many years). She is survived by her children, Barbara (David) Calvert and Larry (Fran) Lee; 3 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Harry Hughes, Cover "Tubby" Hughes, Leroy Hughes and Lottie Habel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fremont Baptist Temple or Bearing Precious Seed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved