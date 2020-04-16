Resources
Fremont - Milton Brown Jr., aka "Skip", 80, of Fremont, OH departed this life April 15, 2020 at Spring Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Holland, OH. He was born on August 14, 1939 in Trimble, TN, the son of Lillie Mae (Walker) and Milton Brown, Sr. He graduated from Bruce High School in 1959.

Milton served in the U.S. Army from October 23, 1962 to October 22, 1965 and received the Sharpshooter Badge for the M-1 Rifle and M-14 Rifle. He married Mattie L. Lindsey on March 3, 1962 and she survives.

Milton was employed at Moore Business Forms, the Maumee Youth Center in Toledo, OH and was the first African American Sandusky County Juvenile Probation Officer.

Milton played baseball. As a child he was a pitcher and in his adult life he played first base. He loved playing with his children and grands, but his passion was helping troubled youth. He attended Terra State University and was the very first African American to obtain a degree.

He also attended Tiffin University. Milton was an Ordained Pastor at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church until the decline in his health. His accomplishments include receiving a Service Award from the Ohio Department of Youth Services, Diploma from the Ohio State Barber College, Toledo OH, where after he opened and operated "Skip's Barber Shop."

Milton leaves to mourn, his wife of fifty-eight years, Mattie; his three sons, Trent (Airiga) Brown, Toledo, OH, Arlo (Lori) Brown, Fremont, OH, Rashad Brown, Columbus, OH; sister, Charlotte (Clarence) Mallory, Cairo, Ill., four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and his special friend, Minister Solomon Woodson.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, infant son, Rodney and brother, Willie Fred Douglas.

Private Services will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the of NW Ohio.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
