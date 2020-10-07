1/1
Modest Iona Perry
1934 - 2020
Modest Iona Perry

Clyde - Modest Iona Perry, 86, of Clyde, OH and formerly of Green Springs, OH passed away on Wednesday, October 07, 2020 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, OH. She was born on June 23, 1934 in Tiffin, OH to David and Herma Lovella (Wilson) Fadley.

Modest married John Perry, Sr. on November 25, 1952 in Tiffin and he preceded her in death on January 30, 1990. She was a homemaker and provided babysitting services in Green Springs for many years. Modest enjoyed crossword puzzles and needlepoint.

Modest is survived by her children, John (Teri) Perry, Jr., Dawn Perry both of Clyde, OH and Chuck (Brenda) Perry, Green Springs, OH; grandchildren, Tim Perry, Melodee Milleson, Jenifer McMaster, Amanda Alley, Samantha Judkins, Nikki Randell, Serenity Perry, Christina Stiger, Kelby Fotenhauer; sixteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Perry, Sr.; sisters, Lynn and Juanita; brother, Norman Fadley.

Visitation: Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 211 N. Broadway St., Green Springs, OH. Graveside services will follow at Greenlawn Memory Garden, Clyde, OH.

The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.

Memorials can be made to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice.




Published in News-Messenger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Horvath Hanes Funeral Home & Crematory
Horvath Hanes Funeral Home & Crematory
211 N Broadway St
Green Springs, OH 44836
(419) 639-2771
October 8, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Karen Diller
