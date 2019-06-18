Services
Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home
218 South Main Street
Clyde, OH 43410
(419) 547-9451
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home
218 South Main St
Clyde, OH
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Clyde, OH
Modesta Rodriguez
Modesta L. Rodriguez

Modesta L. Rodriguez


1936 - 2019
Modesta L. Rodriguez Obituary
Modesta L. Rodriguez

Clyde - Modesta L. Rodriguez, 83, of Clyde, died on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Parkview Care in Fremont.

Mrs. Rodriguez was born in Carrizo Springs, Texas on March 7, 1936 to Rosalio and Jacintz (Castro) Lopez. She attended Clyde Schools.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Altar Rosary Society. She loved her family and had enjoyed the cottage activities.

On September 1, 1956, she married Ramon Rodriguez. He preceded her in death on August 4, 1998.

Their four children, Michael (Kathleen) Rodriguez of Maumee; Rita (Leon) Garza of Fremont; Rueben Rodriguez of Clyde and Diana (Tony) Palos of Fremont all survive. Eleven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, along with two brothers, Florencio "Flo" Lopez and Junior (Mary) Lopez both of Clyde and two sisters, Mary (Danny) Garza of Fremont and Margaret Ross of Clyde, also survive. A brother-in-law, Juan Alafita survives in Clyde.

Mrs. Rodriguez was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Leon Garza, Jr.; a brother, Rudy Lopez; two sisters, Chona Alafita and Lena Lopez, and two infant sisters.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 2-6:00 pm at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde. The funeral mass will be on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, Clyde. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family.
Published in the News-Messenger on June 18, 2019
