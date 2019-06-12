Monna Ann (Kindred) Reed



Fremont - Monna Ann (Kindred) Reed, 86, of Fremont, passed away on June 10, 2019 at home with her family. She was born in Clyde to Ernest Kindred and Helen (Ball) Zellers on December 16, 1932 and was a 1950 graduate of Clyde High School. On April 18, 1953, Monna married Dalton "Joe" Reed in Elkhart, Indiana. She worked for 20 years at Peter Eckrich Meats until it closed in 1988 and was a lifetime member of the Fremont Moose, Eagles, and the V.F.W. Monna loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a collector of bells, loved to travel, and would often make her way to the Amish Country to visit a family she grew very close too. When she was younger, Monna loved to ride her horse, named Nick, as well as do crafts and woodworking with her husband.



Left to cherish her memory are her children; Janie (Kevin) Fisher, Steve (Cindy) Reed, both of Fremont, grandchildren; Jeremy (Heather) Reed, Shawn (Annette) Reed, Kristin (Tim) Roberts, Nicholas (Jessica) Reed, Chad Reed, great-grandchildren; Jeremy, Dalton, Mariah, Nolan, Jordan, Lila Reed, Isla and Evelyn Roberts, brother, Buddy Kindred of Clyde, and daughter-in-law, Nancy Reed.



Monna is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Kindred and Helen (Ball) Zellers, husband, Dalton "Joe" Reed, son, Dennis Reed, and sister-in-law, Joyce Kindred.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio, 44870.



Services will be held privately for the family at a later date. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.



