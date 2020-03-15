|
Muriel Louise (Price) Borkovich
Gibsonburg - Muriel Louise (Price) Borkovich, 96, passed away on March 14, 2020 at Elmwood Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing Facility in Fremont. She was born on August 16, 1923, in Denver, CO to the late, Guy and Muriel (Walling) Yetter.
Louise received a certificate from the University of Toledo to teach dental assisting and later diversified health at Vanguard, and retired in 1988. When Louise wasn't teaching, she was also a homemaker.
Surviving are her children, Pamela (Tom) Porter of Round Rock, TX and Rob (Pam) Price of Gibsonburg, OH; 3 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Muriel Yetter; first husband, Pearl J. Price, and her second husband, Anthony Borkovich.
A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg, Ohio. Pastor Travis Montgomery will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Elmwood Assisted Living and Nursing Facility, 1545 Fangboner, Road, Fremont, OH, 43420 or to ProMedica Hospice, 430 S. Main Street, Clyde, OH, 43410.
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020