Myron "Mike" E. Maple
Port Clinton - Myron "Mike" E. Maple, 92, of Port Clinton, OH passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Magruder Hospital. He was born August 27, 1927 in Medina, OH to Harry and Lydia (Fildes) Maple. He was a 1945 graduate of Medina High School and received an Associate Degree in accounting from Akron University.
Mike served in the U.S. Army from October 11, 1945 to April 4, 1947.
Mike married Erica Nowak on March 7, 1998 in the Amish country in Ohio and she survives. He was an accountant at Green Bay Packaging for thirty years. Mike enjoyed traveling. He rode his motorcycle all over the United States and Canada until he was eighty years old. He took windjammer cruises and enjoyed white water rafting. Mike loved going to Maine every year for thirty years and visiting Amish country. Mike loved his cats, Sammy, Dukie, Smokey and Scamper. Mike loved people and never met a person that he couldn't talk to.
Mike is survived by his wife, Erica Maple, Port Clinton, OH; children, Greg Maple, Parma Heights, OH and Rex (Kim) Maple, Melbourne, FL; grandchildren, Kyle (Marty) Heberling, Rachael (Josh) Hamacher, Courtney and Brittney Maple; great grandchildren, Jacob, Kyliegh, Isaiah, Josiah and Zechariah; brother-in-law, Al Nowak.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Tony Nowak.
Visitation: Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
Service: Wednesday, January 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Scott Mauch officiating.
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Fremont and American Legion.
Memorials can be made to the Humane Society of Sandusky County or Ottawa County.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020