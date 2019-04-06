Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church
4201 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo, OH
Visitation
Following Services
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church
4201 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo, OH
Nancy Ann (Horn) Borer Obituary
Nancy Ann (Horn) Borer

Fremont - Nancy Ann (Horn) Borer, 84, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday listening to her favorite movie, The Sound of Music. Born and raised in Fremont, Ohio, Nancy met the love of her life, Wilfred, at St. Joseph High School. She devoted her life to teaching and taking road trips.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Wilfred (Bill), her children Teresa, Cheryl (Bates), Brian, and Sarah; her six grandsons; nieces and nephews, and her very special in laws and out laws. She was preceded in death by her daughter Beth Bermudez.

Memorial Services will be held at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo 43614 on Saturday, April 13 at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet guests following the Memorial Service. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 6, 2019
