|
|
Nancy Ann Bowe
Fremont - Nancy Ann Bowe, 67, of Fremont, passed away unexpectedly at 8:29 am Easter Sunday April 21, 2019 at her home.
She was born November 4, 1951 in Tiffin to the late Joseph John and Joan Mary (Buchman) Kirian. She married Scott A. Bowe May 2, 1980 in Marion, South Carolina and he survives in Fremont.
Also surviving are three children, Shelly A. (Bill) Moyer, Fostoria, Bradley A. Bender, Gibsonburg and Scott J. (Chris Angelone) Bowe, Woodville; seven grandchildren, Baylie Bowe, Mason Moyer, Dre'a Lunsford, Riley Moyer, Brantley S. Bender, Molly B. Neeb and Logan Angelone; brother, Denny (Carolyn) Kirian, Tiffin; sister, Diane (Daryl) Moyer, Tiffin; and sister in law, Joann Kirian, Tiffin; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Kirian.
Nancy was a homemaker and a 1969 graduate of Calvert High School, Tiffin. She loved crafting, making jewelry, cooking and canning. She spent the most enjoyable time gardening with plants and flowers. She loved to walk beaches, mow the lawn and camp with the family, but most of all she loved her family and dogs; Monique and Lizzy and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Memorial visitation is Saturday April 27, 2019 from 2-4 pm at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, OH 44830. A celebration of life service will take place at 4 pm with Pastor Ben Scherger presiding. A luncheon and gathering will then be held in the funeral home reception area. Burial will be in Bradner Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to a local humane society or a charity of the family's choice c/o the funeral home.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 25, 2019