Nancy Hewett Maxson
Atlantic Beach, FL - Nancy Hewett Maxson passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in Atlantic Beach, FL at sunset. Nancy was born on August 9,1931, the eldest child of Helen (Squire) of Clyde, OH & Larry Hewett.
Nancy loved her brother, Robert Squire Hewett (Barbara) of Tucson, AZ and his wonderful family who survives her. Nancy was the beloved granddaughter of Eva (Wedge) from Vermillion, OH and Robert James Hewett, and beloved granddaughter of Mae (Musgrave) & Ira Squire of Clyde, Ohio. Several years after his wife, Mae passed away, Ira Squire married Mollie Ames Snyder. Nancy loved her "Mollie-Ma" and "Bampy".
Nancy's family moved to Akron for a business opportunity. It was there, by chance, that Nancy met the love of her life, William Burdette Maxson, in 1946 at Buchtel High School.
Bill received an appointment to the US Naval Academy and Nancy went off to Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA. The US Air Force offered the USNA Class of 1952 cadets a flying career with a Second Lieutenant commission at Graduation which began Bill's flying career and Nancy's career as a military wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, roles she cherished!
Together with their children, Suzie and Bob, Nancy and Bill shared 35 moves across the United States and to the Philippines.
Nancy's commitment to Air Force life and all who serve the Strategic Air Command mission to "Fly and Fight" never wavered. Her non-stop support for NAVY football lives on! "GO NAVY!". We mourn and honor Nancy, whose style, independence, fun-loving spirit and devotion to those she loved, make her unforgettable!
"The Beat Goes On!" Nancy is survived by her beloved son, CAPT (ret NOAA) Robert William Maxson, Ph.D. (Mary Ellen) of Parkville, MO, and daughter, Suzanne Maxson Maltz, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.; and her beloved grandchildren, Eric Edward Maltz (Monica), of Berlin, Germany; Ryan William Maltz of Tuckahoe, NY; Leigh Burdette Maxson Lilla (Matt) of Safety Harbor, FL; Katelyn Anne Maxson Horowitz (Evan) of Kansas City, KC; Kyle Robert Maltz (Suellen) of Astoria, NY; and Drew Bernard Maltz of New York City; and her beloved great-grandchildren; Alma Suzan and William Herbert.
In lieu of flowers, joyful donations may be made to:
The Helen & Leonard Hewett Music Scholarship Fund, Northwest Florida State College Foundation, 100 College Boulevard East, Niceville, Florida 32578-1295; www.nwfscfoundation.org; or to .
Family and friends are gathering for a Memorial Celebration of Nancy's Life on Saturday, May 25, 2019 10AM at The Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson, Clyde, OH 43410.
The Rev. Matt Wahlgren will officiate the Episcopal Committal Service following the celebration at McPherson Cemetery, 505 E. McPherson Highway Clyde, OH 43410
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 22, 2019