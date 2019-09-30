|
|
Nancy J. Roberts
Fremont - Nancy J. Roberts, age 74, of Fremont, Ohio passed away on Friday (September 27, 2019) at Promedica Memorial Hospital in Fremont, Ohio surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 16, 1945 in Fostoria, Ohio to the late Richard & Mable (Larkum) Bateson. She married Kenneth L. Roberts, Jr. on June 22, 1963 in Bradner, Ohio.
Surviving is her loving husband of 56 years Kenneth; father, Richard of Fostoria, Ohio; daughters, Connie (Glenn) Hamilton of Fremont, Ohio, Ann (Stephen) Schwochow of Bettsville, Ohio; brother, Dan (Deb) Bateson of Fostoria, Ohio; sisters, Sharon (Paul) Cochey of Gibsonburg, Ohio, Deb (Roger) Freeman of Cleveland; step-brothers, Kevin (Chris) Bickle of Bradner, Ohio, Jim (Mary) Bickle of Tiffin, Ohio; grandchildren, Tabitha (Steven) Willis, Kenneth (Summer) Hamilton, Ashley (Gary Walter) Schwochow, Stephen Lee Schwochow, Nicole (Josh) Davis, Dylan Nelson; great-grandchildren, Lacy, Kailey, Charity, Serena, Rachel, Kaden, Kaysley. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mable; step-mother, Leah; son, Dean A. Roberts; daughter, Peggy J. Nelson; sisters, Carolyn Strawman, Linda Carpenter.
Nancy worked for the former Wood County Nursing Home (now Wood Haven Health Care) in Bowling Green, Ohio and then retired from the Countryside Manor Nursing Home in Fremont, Ohio. She was a member of the former Church of Nazarene in Risingsun, Ohio. She was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, enjoyed Pepsi & Lay's Chips, was always in charge of mowing the grass and was really good at solving word search puzzles, but what she took the greatest joy in was caring for her grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 3-8 PM Tuesday (October 1, 2019) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio where a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday (October 2, 2019) with Pastor Robert Carpenter officiating. Burial will be in Knollcrest Cemetery near Arcadia, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to Promedica Hospice in Fremont, Ohio. On-line condolences may be made to Nancy's family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 30, 2019