Nancy Lou Haas
FREMONT - Nancy Lou Haas, 84, of Fremont, OH passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Rutherford House. She was born August 24, 1935 in Fremont to Lawrence and Mabel (Thrun) Buehler. She was a 1953 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Nancy married Philip Michaels at Trinity EUB in 1954 and he died September 15, 1960. She married Glendale "Salty" Haas, Jr. on December 1, 1962 at St. John's Lutheran Church and he preceded her in death on October 10, 2012.
Nancy was a para-professional with Fremont City Schools for many years. She had also worked as a secretary at State Farm Insurance; was Christian Education Director at First Presbyterian Church for over six years and was secretary for Dr. McCune's Dental Practice for ten years.
Nancy was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she was a member of the choir and various Bible study groups. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, WAJASA Farm Council, a Girl Scout Leader and a member of the Eastern Star #299, Green Springs, OH.
Nancy is survived by her children, Paula Michaels Coley, Columbus, OH, Paul (Donna) Michaels, Harrisburg, PA, Cindy (Dr. Wade) Michaels Young and Tammy (Matt) Haas Mittelhauser both of Fremont, OH; twelve grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband; 2nd husband; sister, Evelyn Perkins.
Visitation: Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420
Service: Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 212 N. Clover St, Fremont, OH beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Matthew Wheeler officiating.
Burial: McGormley Cemetery
In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or Eastern Star #299 Elevator Fund.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020