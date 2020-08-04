1/1
Naomi L. (Widmer) Shammo
1945 - 2020
Naomi L. (Widmer) Shammo

Gibsonburg - Naomi L. Shammo, 75, passed away at her home on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born on February 26, 1945 in Fremont to the late Donald and Ruth (Myers) Widmer. Naomi was a 1963 Gibsonburg High School graduate, and she furthered her education, receiving an associate's degree, from Davis Business College. For 33 years Naomi served the Gibsonburg community as a Librarian from 1981-2014 at the Gibsonburg branch of Birchard Public Library.

On November 12, 1966, she married William A. "Bill" Shammo at Zion Lutheran Church where they were members for many years. Together they raised their two children and shared 43 years of marriage until his passing on October 16, 2010.

Left to cherish her memory are children, Andy (Jennifer) Shammo of Millbury and Traci (Chris) Goetz of Rocky Ridge; grandchildren, Sydney and Dylan Shammo Morgan Parquet, Kaylee and Jared Goetz; and sister, Lynne (LeRoy) Ameling of Gibsonburg.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; and siblings, Ross Widmer and Lorene Baker.

Visitation will be held at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 3-5 & 6-8 PM. Those attending are required to wear a mask to enter the facility. Please be patient as admittance will be guided to adhere to social distancing. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at West Union Cemetery on Friday at 11:00 AM.

In honor of Naomi, memorials may be made to the Birchard Public Library, Gibsonburg branch or Zion Lutheran Church.

To send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com. If you are unable to attend, but would like to be added to the family's registry please call, 419-637-2026.




Published in News-Messenger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
West Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
