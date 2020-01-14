|
Nola 'Toot' Baron
The world will seem a little less bright without the warm smile, shining blue eyes, and laughter of Nola 'Toot' Baron. Her greatest joy in life was marrying her high school sweetheart, Dick Baron. They spent 70 great years loving and supporting one another and raising their 4 kids. This amazing wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma, went home to be with Jesus after a 15 year battle with Alzheimer's on January 7, 2020. She was 90 years old. She lived a life of love, sacrifice, and contagious joy, marking every person she came into contact with.
Toot grew up in Fremont, Ohio, daughter to Harry and Faye Houghtaling, and one of six children. She married Dick, in 1950, and together, they had great fun raising their 4 children, impacting their 12 grandsons, and celebrating their 21 [and counting} great-grandchildren. Toot's children, Jim, (wife Jenny) Barb (deceased; former husband Dave Pelletier), Bill, (wife Kathy) and Ann (husband Dave Wilson) have all been inspired by her constant joy, generous heart and willingness to serve.
She filled her days loving on her family who will miss her milkshakes, Christmas cut-out cookies, and animated songs -- she sang and danced her way through life! Toot lit up every room she walked into with the Light of Jesus.
Family and friends will celebrate her life in New Albany, Ohio on January 18, 2020. Donations can be made in her memory to Hospice of Central Ohio, (www.hospiceofcentralohio.org) 2269 Cherry Valley Rd. SE, Newark, OH 43055 and Varnell United Methodist Church's Youth and Children's Ministry, 3485 Hwy 2 Cohutta, GA 30710.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020