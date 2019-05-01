|
Norah Ada Milliron (nee Wilkins)
Elyria - Norah Ada Milliron (nee Wilkins) passed away early Sunday morning April 28, 2019 at the Wesleyan Village in Elyria. She had lived in Elyria for the last 18 years. She was born May 16, 1918 in Fremont, Ohio to Herbert C. and Elizabeth Wilkins (nee Hampshire). She graduated from Ross High School in Fremont in 1936. She was employed at Jackson Manufacturing Company and Hyman's Seat Cover Company.
Norah married Albert C. Milliron of Bowling Green, Ohio on August 5, 1940. She and Al raised their family in Fremont, Ohio. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Fremont.
When the family moved to Alliance, Ohio, Norah became an active member of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church. In Alliance, she was a member of the Altar Guild, Church Women United, Christian United and Community Concert. Moving to Lorain County in her eighties to be close to family, she joined Grace Lutheran Church in Elyria.
She loved dancing and playing cards with her friends. She sewed, quilted and crocheted avidly, providing scarves, quilts, afghans and prayer shawls to anyone in need. As she got older, she enjoyed traveling with friends and family. But what she treasured most were her "kids" - her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, the children at the church and the families she worked with. She carried her children in her heart everywhere she went, giving them every ounce of her energy, patience and attention.
Norah is survived by son Lieutenant Colonel James C. Milliron, USAF Retired and his wife Susan of West Linn, Oregon and by daughter Sharon K. Parker of Elyria; five grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; two nieces and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Albert who passed away on December 9, 1976; son-in-law Richard Parker; grandson Michael Milliron; parents Herbert C. and Elizabeth Wilkins; sisters Olive Brocksieker and Mary Catherine Lahey; two nieces and three nephews.
Norah will be buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Fremont, Ohio at 3pm, Friday May 3 alongside her husband and parents. Services will held Friday at Grace Lutheran Church, 9685 East River Rd, Elyria. Private visitation at 10am; closed casket visitation at 10:30am with service to start at 11am. Officiating will be the Reverend Robert Weldon, Sr. Memorials can be made to Grace Lutheran Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Busch Funeral Home, Elyria. www.buschcares.com
Thank you from the family to Wesleyan Village staff and Hospice of the Western Reserve staff for their kindness and wonderful service.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 1, 2019