Norma "Jean" Morley
Fremont - Norma "Jean" Morley, 82, of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Bethesda Care Center in Fremont. She was born January 14, 1937 in Tiffin, OH to Theron L. and Sylvia Lucille (Radabaugh) Irwin. She was a graduate of Scipio-Republic High School in Republic, OH.
Jean married Richard "Dick" Morley on July 15, 1958 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and he survives. She was a homemaker and member of St. Ann Catholic Church and Altar Rosary Society. Jean enjoyed shopping, cooking, traveling and adored her grandchildren.
Jean is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Richard "Dick" Morley, Fremont, OH; children, Keith (Melba) Morley, Cedar Crossing, GA, Linda (Mike Kimble) Hamilton, Fremont, OH and Kevin Morley, Montgomery County, GA; siblings, Theron "Sonny" Irwin, San Francisco, CA and Janet "Susie" (Tom) Robinson, Tiffin, OH; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents; son, Christopher Morley; infant sister, Sylvia Irwin and sister, Peggy (Ray) Fruth.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the Hospice ProMedica Team and Bethesda Care Center Staff.
Visitation: Tuesday from 4 - 8 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, December 11, 10:00 am at St. Ann Catholic Church, 1021 W. State St, Fremont, with Fr. Michael Roemmele officiating.
Burial: Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH
Memorials: St. Ann Catholic Church, Bethesda Care Center or Hospice of ProMedica Memorial Hospital.
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019