Fremont - Norman L. Cockrell, 88, of Fremont, died at his daughter's home on Monday, June 22, 2020.



Norm was born in Green Springs, Ohio on September 13, 1931 to Glen S. and Mildred (Frank) Cockrell.



He was a 1949 graduate of Green Springs High School.



On October 4, 1952, he married Betty Day. She preceded him in death on May 17, 2019.



Shortly after their marriage, Norm served in the United States Army.



Mr. Cockrell had worked in construction most of his life, along with being a farmer. He had worked for CR Gill; Doug Henry, the Sugar Beet to name a few.



An avid sports enthusiast, he was present at many baseball, girls basketball, softball, and especially wrestling events. Along with his two buddies, the "Ed's", they started the Clyde Flier Amateur Wresting. He was also a former member of the Sandusky Co. Fair Board and former President of the Sandusky Co. Pork Producers. He and Betty liked to travel to casinos and he liked to go fishing, too.



Surviving are five daughters, Pam Clark and Sandy Yohe (Donnie Trautman) all of Fremont; Terry Cockrell of Youngstown;Jayne Cockrell (Brian Overmyer) of Lexington, NC. and Tonie (Dave) Beebe of Fremont. Ten grandchildren, Miranda Clark; Kristy Allen (Brian Campbell): Rob (McKenna) Yohe; Justin (Lacey) Cockrell; Megan (Adam) Miller; Tyler (Hannah) Ludrowsky: Tommy Beier; Jeff Beier; Christopher Beier and Brad (Trina) Beier, along with seventeen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild also survive.



His sister, Darlene Obermeyer is deceased.



A walk-through visitation, entering in the front door, exiting the back door, will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 2-7:00 pm at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio. The funeral will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:30 am with Pastor Gene Paul officiating. Burial will be a Greenlawn Memory Gardens with military rites provided by the Clyde VFW and American Legion.



Memorials may be made to the Flier Amateur Wrestling or Stein Hospice.









