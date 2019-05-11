Services
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vigil
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Resources
Helena - Norman L. Neeb, 93, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Elmwood, Fremont. He was born on November 18, 1925 in Helena to Julius and Louise (Keller) Neeb. Norman was a 1943 Gibsonburg High School graduate.

On January 1, 1948, he married Rosalie Haubert at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fremont.

Norman liked working as a farmer and raising Herford Cattle. He also enjoyed traveling with friends, taking a special trip to Germany, and dancing. Norman was a member of the American Legion, Farm Bureau, and was a 4-H advisor. He was a former board member of the Gibsonburg Elevator and a member of St. Michael's where he served on church council.

Surviving is his wife of 71 years, Rosalie; children, Dennis (Linda) of Columbus, Leonard (Joan) of Galloway, Edgar (Marcia) of Helena, and Diane (Bill Earle) Meyer of Arizona; grandchildren, Eric Neeb and Erin (Clayton) Prescott; step-granddaughter, Lisa Bystricky; and step-grandchildren, Levi, Bryce, Jarrett, Gage (Maddi) Wright, and Joey, Larissa Bystricky.

He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Carlton Neeb and Hilda Wright; and step-grandson, Brian Wright.

Visitation for Norman will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg where there will be a Vigil beginning at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church on Friday, May 17th at 10:30 a.m. Father Scott Woods will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Michael & Lawrence Cemetery, Gibsonburg where Military Honors will be rendered.

Memorials may be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church.

To send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on May 11, 2019
