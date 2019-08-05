|
Olga Bocanegra Mendoza
Gibsonburg - Olga Bocanegra Mendoza, 71, passed away at ProMedica Fremont Memorial Hospital on Fri., Aug. 2, 2019. She was born on Jan. 31, 1948 in San Benito, TX to the late Daniel and Celia (Guerra) Bocanegra. On Feb. 27, 1965, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Gibsonburg, she married Richard Mendoza Sr. and they shared 31 years of marriage until his passing in 1996.
Olga was a member of Greater St. James Church, Fremont. She volunteered at the Gibsonburg Senior Center and volunteered for Hospice.
Surviving are children, Lisa (Jerry) Hergesheimer of Clyde, Richard Mendoza Jr. of Gibsonburg, and Becky (John) Goehring of Fremont; siblings, Santos Bocanegra of Fremont, Gilbert Bocanegra of Fremont, and Lucy (Mike) Claxton of Longview, WA; 9 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Visitation will be held at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg on Tues., Aug. 6, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. On Wed., Aug. 7 at the funeral home there will be additional visiting hours from 10-12 p.m. with Funeral Services beginning at noon. Burial will be held at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 5, 2019