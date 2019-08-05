Services
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 W. Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 W. Madison St.
Gibsonburg, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 W. Madison St.
Gibsonburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Mendoza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga Bocanegra Mendoza


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olga Bocanegra Mendoza Obituary
Olga Bocanegra Mendoza

Gibsonburg - Olga Bocanegra Mendoza, 71, passed away at ProMedica Fremont Memorial Hospital on Fri., Aug. 2, 2019. She was born on Jan. 31, 1948 in San Benito, TX to the late Daniel and Celia (Guerra) Bocanegra. On Feb. 27, 1965, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Gibsonburg, she married Richard Mendoza Sr. and they shared 31 years of marriage until his passing in 1996.

Olga was a member of Greater St. James Church, Fremont. She volunteered at the Gibsonburg Senior Center and volunteered for Hospice.

Surviving are children, Lisa (Jerry) Hergesheimer of Clyde, Richard Mendoza Jr. of Gibsonburg, and Becky (John) Goehring of Fremont; siblings, Santos Bocanegra of Fremont, Gilbert Bocanegra of Fremont, and Lucy (Mike) Claxton of Longview, WA; 9 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Visitation will be held at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg on Tues., Aug. 6, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. On Wed., Aug. 7 at the funeral home there will be additional visiting hours from 10-12 p.m. with Funeral Services beginning at noon. Burial will be held at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

To express online condolences or to view Olga's Video Tribute, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now