Omah Douglas Dalton, Sr.
FREMONT - Omah Douglas Dalton, Sr., 88, of Fremont, OH passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital. He was born September 2, 1930 in Virginia to Ida Keatts.
Omah married Mattie "Francis" Bohanan on March 5, 1952 and she preceded him in death on August 16, 2015. He worked as a welder for the Pipe Line Union #798 in Tulsa, OK. Omah was a member of the Fremont Eagles and Moose Clubs. He loved welding and his Union. He also enjoyed wintering in Florida with his wife for over twenty years. He loved to spend time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Omah is survived by his son, Douglas Dalton, Jr., Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Darcy (Bernie) Druckenmiller, Derek (Julia) Dalton, Dana (Meni) Ontiveros; great grandchildren, Taylor John, Makayla and Kasey Druckenmiller, Olivia and Camden Dalton, Quinn and Lucy Ontiveros; siblings, Lyn Keatts, Garreth Keatts and Ed Keatts.
He was preceded in death by his mother; wife, Mattie "Francis" Dalton; brother, Jimmy Keatts.
Visitation: Thursday, February 7, 2019, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
Services will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH
Memorials can be made to the Pipeliners Union Local 798 - www.local798.org
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 5, 2019