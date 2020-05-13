|
|
Opal M. Chambers
FREMONT - Opal M. Chambers, 93, of Fremont, OH went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 16, 1926 in Martin, TN, the daughter of Connley and Arlene (Williams) Peoples.
Opal married William F. Chambers on July 3, 1946 in Fremont and he preceded her in death on October 11, 2010. She worked at Standard Products where she retired after thirty-eight years of service. Opal was a member of Warren Chapel AME Church and enjoyed being with her family.
Opal is survived by her children, Eddy Arlene (Michael) Hughes, Bradner, OH, Mary Elizabeth (William) Byers, Anaheim, CA, Monica Geneen (John) Adams, Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Frelon M. Hughes, Dimitri N. Carter, LaVarr V. Carter, John R. Adams, Jr., Thressa Hughes, Tristina Hughes and twelve great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William F. Chambers; grandparents, Mary Louise and Taylor Williams.
Private Services will be held for the immediate family. The service will be available to view after May19, 2020 on her obituary page at www.whhfh.com.
Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Warren Chapel AME Church, 304 Mulberry St, Fremont, OH 43420
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory. Fremont, OH.
Published in the News-Messenger from May 13 to May 14, 2020