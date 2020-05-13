Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Chambers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal M. Chambers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Opal M. Chambers Obituary
Opal M. Chambers

FREMONT - Opal M. Chambers, 93, of Fremont, OH went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 16, 1926 in Martin, TN, the daughter of Connley and Arlene (Williams) Peoples.

Opal married William F. Chambers on July 3, 1946 in Fremont and he preceded her in death on October 11, 2010. She worked at Standard Products where she retired after thirty-eight years of service. Opal was a member of Warren Chapel AME Church and enjoyed being with her family.

Opal is survived by her children, Eddy Arlene (Michael) Hughes, Bradner, OH, Mary Elizabeth (William) Byers, Anaheim, CA, Monica Geneen (John) Adams, Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Frelon M. Hughes, Dimitri N. Carter, LaVarr V. Carter, John R. Adams, Jr., Thressa Hughes, Tristina Hughes and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William F. Chambers; grandparents, Mary Louise and Taylor Williams.

Private Services will be held for the immediate family. The service will be available to view after May19, 2020 on her obituary page at www.whhfh.com.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Warren Chapel AME Church, 304 Mulberry St, Fremont, OH 43420

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory. Fremont, OH.
Published in the News-Messenger from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Opal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -